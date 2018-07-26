TODAY'S PAPER
Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI

Stone Temple Pilots, Kesha and more are performing on Long Island this week

Kenny Wayne Shepherd will play The Space at

Kenny Wayne Shepherd will play The Space at Westbury. Photo Credit: Invision/Amy Harris

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available that it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Bush, Stone Temple Pilots and The Cult

"Glycerine," "Vasoline" and a "Love Removal Machine" sounds like a good night.

WHEN | WHERE 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 27, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $20-$99.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Hippiefest

This year’s fest is a hometown gig for the mighty Vanilla Fudge.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, July 27, NYCB Theatre at Westbury

INFO $39.50-$99.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Kenny Wayne Shepherd

The bluesman teams up with Beth Hart on this tour.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, July 28, The Space at Westbury

INFO $55; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Kesha and Macklemore

Kesha keeps making her song “Praying” come true.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Monday, July 30, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $25.50-$89.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Mike Peters & The Alarm

Where were you hiding when the storm broke?

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore

INFO $50; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org 

