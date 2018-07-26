Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI
Stone Temple Pilots, Kesha and more are performing on Long Island this week
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available that it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
Bush, Stone Temple Pilots and The Cult
"Glycerine," "Vasoline" and a "Love Removal Machine" sounds like a good night.
WHEN | WHERE 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 27, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh
INFO $20-$99.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
Hippiefest
This year’s fest is a hometown gig for the mighty Vanilla Fudge.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, July 27, NYCB Theatre at Westbury
INFO $39.50-$99.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
The bluesman teams up with Beth Hart on this tour.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, July 28, The Space at Westbury
INFO $55; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Kesha and Macklemore
Kesha keeps making her song “Praying” come true.
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Monday, July 30, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh
INFO $25.50-$89.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
Mike Peters & The Alarm
Where were you hiding when the storm broke?
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore
INFO $50; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.