TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Afternoon
72° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI

Art Alexakis with Everclear performs during the Summerland

Art Alexakis with Everclear performs during the Summerland Tour 2015 in Atlanta. Photo Credit: Invision/Robb D. Cohen

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com
Print

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Cassandra House

The Patchogue singer-songwriter celebrates the release of her new album “The Roam.”

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. & 8 p.m. Friday, June 1, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore

INFO $20; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

New Life Crisis

The LI pop-rockers mashup new and old in their high-energy set.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday, June 1, Stereo Garden, Patchogue

INFO $10; 631-714-4486, stereogardenli.com

Victor Caputo Benefit

Life of Agony’s Joey Z will host the fundraiser, featuring Sworn Enemy and Misery Kills, to help his cousin fight cancer.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday, June 1, Revolution Bar & Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $20; 631-264-7712, revolutionliny.com

The Weekend Classic

The Indiana band’s “Better Health” EP is an emo-leaning rock treat.

WHEN | WHERE 2 p.m. Saturday, June 2, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $12; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com

Everclear

The “Summerland” tour will bring us all back to “Santa Monica.”

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Sunday, June 3, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $29.50-$59.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com

More Entertainment

President Donald Trump talks to the media before Trump to Disney CEO: 'Iger, where is my call of apology?'
Jeremy Strong, left, and Brian Cox star in 'Succession': Hard-to-love family saga
Clint Walker, the towering actor who handed down Recent notable deaths
Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell in the series Review: 'The Americans' gets perfect, tragic ending
President Donald Trump is seen Wednesday at the Trump weighs in on Roseanne Barr controversy
Michael Jackson announces upcoming concerts at the London Michael Jackson estate sues ABC over TV special