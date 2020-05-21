TODAY'S PAPER
Debbie Gibson, Alexa Ray Joel, more added to Long Island Music Hall of Fame TV special

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
The Long Island Music Hall of Fame’s May 31st TVspecial, “Supporting Health Care Heroes,” has expanded its roster of inductees delivering performances. Pop star Debbie Gibson, Carole Demas and Paula Janis from “The Magic Garden” and rappers Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of Run-DMC, Whodini and EPMD are the latest to join Joan Jett, Pat Benatar, Blue Öyster Cult, Taking Back Sunday, Kurtis Blow, Barnaby Bye, Gary U.S. Bonds, Elliott Murphy and Kenny Vance, plus members of the Stray Cats, Dream Theater, Vanilla Fudge and The Tokens.

The 90-minute show is set to air on News 12 Plus (Ch. 61) and FiOS (Ch. 530) on May 31 at 8 p.m. News 12 features reporter Elisa DiStefano will host the special honoring of Long Island’s COVID-19 frontline workers.

Other Long Island artists added to the show are Alexa Ray Joel, Michael DelGuidice (Billy Joel Band, Big Shot), Lisa Lisa and pianist Jeffrey Biegel.

Donations will be accepted for the United Way’s United Together for Health Care Heroes fund, via its website (unitedwayli.org/healthcareheroes), which is used for delivering food to health care workers on site.

For more information, visit limusichalloffame.org.

