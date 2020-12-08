The Long Island Music Hall of Fame is closing out 2020 in style. Even though the organization postponed its induction ceremony this year due to the pandemic, LIMHOF will have a virtual presence on New Year’s Eve with a TV special, "Best of the Awards Galas." The 90-minute program will simultaneously air on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. on News 12+ (Optimum channel 61), FiOS (Verizon channel 530) and on News 12’s Facebook page, presented by Jovia Financial Credit Union. LIMHOF’s educational and scholarship programs will benefit via donations and an auction.

"It is a testament to Long Island’s diverse musical heritage with appearances and performances by so many world-renowned rock, folk, jazz, blues, hip-hop and classical artists," says LIMHOF chairman Ernie Canadeo. "This New Year’s Eve presentation represents a finale to 2020 and a new beginning to live events in the new year."

Zebra guitarist/vocalist Randy Jackson of Centereach will host the show. The program will feature a mix of acceptance speeches and live performances ranging from its inaugural gala on Oct. 15, 2006, at the Patchogue Theatre to its last one on Nov. 8, 2018, at The Space at Westbury. Inductees appearing will include Billy Joel, Joan Jett, Debbie Gibson, Dee Snider of Twisted Sister, Chuck D of Public Enemy, LL Cool J, Lou Reed, Leslie West of Mountain, Richie Havens, Peter Tork of the Monkees, Dream Theater, Taylor Dayne, Taking Back Sunday, Blue Öyster Cult, the Good Rats, Johnny Maestro & the Brooklyn Bridge, the Lords of 52nd Street, DMC of Run DMC, Kurtis Blow, Little Anthony and the Imperials, and more.

For more information, visit: limusichalloffame.org.

