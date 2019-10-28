Rock your way through the decades this November. Check out these four gigs spotlighting the sounds of the '60s, '70s, '80s and '90s at music venues and theaters on Long Island.

The '60s

Picture a musical revolution blended into a two-hour multimedia Broadway-style production. Welcome to “The Sixties Show,” where a concert experience is supported by archival footage (news bulletins, TV commercials) rolling on background screens, a light show, vintage equipment and period costumes.

“Coming to our show is like being in a time warp. We bring you back to that era,” says founder/musical director Craig O’Keefe, who sings plus plays bass and keyboards. “We perform hits, B-sides and album cuts — all live with no prerecorded music or samples.”

The focus is on rock groups such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Zombies, The Kinks, The Beach Boys and The Turtles.

“We perform the songs we think are the most important,” says O’Keefe. “Our show draws people who lived through the '60s that went to see these artists and bought their records as well as those who weren’t born during that time, but the music resonates with them.”

WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1; Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay St., in Sag Harbor

INFO: "The Sixties Show"; $35-$45, 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

The '70s

Taking on the catalog of Led Zeppelin is a bold move, but tribute band Get the Led Out gladly accepts the sonic challenge.

“For us, it’s not about being a look-alike band. Our goal is to make our concerts sound like the records,” says Paul Hammond, one of the group’s three guitarists. “We do all the overdubs that were on the albums in order to stay true to the original recordings.”

The band’s set includes anthems (“Rock and Roll,” “Good Times, Bad Times,” “Stairway to Heaven”), deep cuts (“In the Light,” “No Quarter,” “Sick Again”) and an acoustic section (“Going to California,” “Tangerine,” “That’s the Way”).

“Every time we play a venue, we will change up the set list from the last time,” says Hammond. “We always include something new.”

WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1; The Space at Westbury, 250 Post Ave., in Westbury

INFO: Get the Led Out; $34-$47.50, 516-283-5577, thespaceatwestbury.com

The '80s

The neon Day-Glo fun vibe of '80s music is the specialty of Jessie’s Girl, which delivers a revue on the decade of “AWESOME!” “It was the last time as a culture we were all tuned in to the same channel — MTV — which was our generation’s ‘American Bandstand,’ ” says singer Mark Rinzel. “It’s what everyone was focused on. Therefore, when it comes to the '80s, there is a collective point of reference.”

The show is chock full of hits encompassing every '80s subgenre, from new wave to pop to hair bands to one-hit wonders.

“We do it all. Having three singers allows us to cover a lot of styles,” says Rinzel. “I literally wear eight different outfits during the show.”

WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1; The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., in Huntington

INFO: "Back to the Eighties with Jessie’s Girl"; $15-$30, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

The '90s

While spinning alternative rock at LIU Post’s college radio station WCWP, Artie Aldarondo, 43, of Shirley, fell for the '90s rock band Live. “Once I heard Live, my tastes shifted,” he says. “I grew out of listening to hip-hop and pop after I saw the band perform at Jones Beach Theater, which was my first concert.”

Throwing Copper, his tribute band to Live, is making its debut at 89 North Music Venue in Patchogue, where the set will focus on the classic 1994 album of the same name.

“ ‘Throwing Copper’ is one of those albums I can listen to from beginning to end without skipping any songs,” says Aldarondo, who sings lead. “To me, it still holds up today.”

WHEN/WHERE: 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8; 89 North Music Venue, 89 N. Ocean Ave., in Patchogue

INFO: Throwing Copper; $12-$25, 631-730-8992, 89northmusic.com, 21 and over