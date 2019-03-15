TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
48° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

New York Public Library opens Lou Reed Archive to visitors

The library will also offer 6,000 limited-edition Lou Reed library cards featuring photographer Mick Rock's iconic image of him.

The New York Public Library is offering special

The New York Public Library is offering special edition Lou Reed library cards. Photo Credit: The New York Public Library/Jonathan Blanc

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

The New York Public Library’s Lou Reed Archive, including songs recorded in 1958 by his Freeport High School band The Shades, will be available to the public starting Friday.

And to celebrate, the library will offer 6,000 limited-edition Lou Reed library cards, featuring photographer Mick Rock’s iconic image of him, starting Friday at the NYPL’s Library for the Performing Arts at 40 Lincoln Center Plaza. (Any New York State resident can get an NYPL library card. And if you already have one, you can transfer to a new Reed one for $1.)

An exhibit marking the 30th anniversary of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s “New York” album, featuring items from the archive, will also open on Friday at the Library for the Performing Arts. On March 28, the library will host a listening room installation at the Astor Gallery featuring song demos, studio sessions, live performances and interviews from the archive.

Reed’s widow Laurie Anderson said the archive is “a panoramic picture of Lou’s music, pictures, friendships, writing, tai chi and performances as well as a recreation of the scenes and cities he worked in and loved,” when she announced that the library had acquired it in 2017. The archive, which follows the Freeport native through his time as a staff songwriter at Pickwick Records, as part of the Velvet Underground and as a solo artist, includes about 300 linear feet of photographs and paper records ranging from original lyrics and poetry to his handwritten tai-chi notes, as well as approximately 3,600 audio and 1,300 video recordings. His own photography, as well as his personal collections of books and 45s, are also part of the archive.

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Whoopi Goldberg attends the October 2018 world premiere Whoopi Goldberg cheered on her return to 'The View'
Hauppauge-raised Lori Loughlin hosts the Bella magazine white Hallmark drops Loughlin after arrest in college scam
Talk show hosts Howard Stern and Wendy Williams Howard Stern, Wendy Williams feuding
Paul Giamatti as Chuck Rhoades and Maggie Siff 'Billions' review: Better than ever
Grace Van Dien as Katie Campbell in NBC's 'The Village': By-the-numbers tear-jerker
Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph of ABC's "The 'The Bachelor' has never ended quite like this