The upcoming book of Lou Reed lyrics, "I'll be Your Mirror," will feature introductions by filmmaker Martin Scorsese; author James Atlas; and musician and performance artist Laurie Anderson, Reed's widow.

The British publisher Faber & Faber said Tuesday that what it called the "first expansive book of lyrics" by the late singer-songwriter and Velvet Underground frontman had "been out of print for years" and was being "reissued" on Nov. 7. There appears to be no previous book of Reed lyrics with that title, which is that of one of his songs, although Hyperion published "Between Thought and Expression: Selected Lyrics of Lou Reed" in 1991 and "Pass Thru Fire: The Collected Lyrics" in 2000. Faber & Faber did not respond to a Newsday request for clarification.

The new book will be available in hardcover, as an e-book and in a limited edition of 250 copies with a slipcase and a facsimile pamphlet of previously unpublished handwritten lyrics from "Sally Can't Dance." "Mirror" will include lyrics through Reed's final album, "Lulu," his 2011 collaboration with the heavy-metal band Metallica.

The influential musician — who was born in Brooklyn but moved to Freeport at age 11 with his family and made his first recordings there with a doo-wop band when he was 16 — died of liver disease at his home in Amagansett on Oct. 27, 2013, at 71.

Reed is considered one of the earliest progenitors of punk rock. The Velvet Underground was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1996, and Reed as a solo performer in 2015. He was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2010.

The song "I'll Be Your Mirror" appears on the 1967 album "The Velvet Underground & Nico," the debut recording of Reed's band with John Cale, Sterling Morrison and Maureen Tucker.

