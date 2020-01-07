Local Live: Top 5 concerts to see on LI this week

Start the new year off right with a well-balanced diet of nutritional listening. This week’s Top 5 offers FM rock, swing jazz, AM pop, folk and acoustic country. What are you waiting for? Dig in!

UNFORGETTABLE FIRE

Miss U2 on their last tour? Catch this tribute band who is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

“We cover the whole U2 catalog from the very beginning to the most recent releases,” says lead singer Anthony Russo.

Expect to hear hits like “New Year’s Day,” “Pride (In the Name of Love)” and “Sunday Bloody Sunday” as well as some tracks for the hardcore fans like “Acrobat” and “Eleven O’Clock Tick Tock.”

“I try to be as natural as possible without being too over the top,” says Russo. “I don’t talk politics or speak with an Irish accent.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, The Paramount, 370 New York Avenue, Huntington

INFO $20-$30, 631-673-7300 paramountny.com

LOUIS PRIMA JR.

When Prima Jr. hits the stage with his band the Witnesses, expect nothing less than a swingin’ jazz, jump blues explosion.

“We are trying to bring entertainment back to the entertainment business,” he says. “The goal is to keep people smiling and laughing.”

In addition to performing his own music and some reworked covers, Prima will take on his father’s classics like “Jump, Jive, An’ Wail,” “Just a Gigolo (I Ain’t Got Nobody)” and “I Wanna Be Like You.”

Prima Jr. claims, “Everything my dad did was to make the crowd have a good time and I’m the same.”

WHERE/WHEN 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street,n Riverhead

INFO $49-$55, 631-727-4343 suffolktheater.com

THE AM/FM SHOW

This annual event brings together two of Long Island’s favorite cover bands, 45 RPM and Wonderous Stories, who will perform 50-minute sets of AM hits (ABBA’s “Waterloo”) and FM classics (The Who’s “Baba O’Riley”), respectively.

“It’s as if you were sitting on the beach in 1970 listening to WABC AM then decided to flip the station to WNEW FM,” says vocalist/guitarist Danny Calvagna of 45 RPM.

The bands unite on stage for a third combo set where they tackle staples from Chicago, Blood, Sweat & Tears and the Beatles.

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall, 3232 Railroad Avenue, Wantagh

INFO $15 ($12 in advance), 516-783-7500, muls.com

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY

Go back in time and chronologically experience this folk duo’s entire career..

“The show starts from when they were teenagers through their reunion show at Central Park in 1981,” says George Clements, who plays the Paul Simon role.

Songs like “The Boxer,” “America” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water” get the crowd singing along.

“This music is very nostalgic for people as it represents a certain time in their life,” says Clements. “It’s especially powerful to the baby boomer generation.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, 960 Brush Hollow Road, Westbury

INFO $39.50-$49.50, 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

PHIL VASSAR

After writing big country hits for Kenny Chesney, Jo Dee Messina, Tim McGraw, Collin Raye and Alan Jackson, Vassar is going out on his own in this “Stripped Down” show.

“I always wanted to do a more acoustic show with just piano and guitar,” says Vassar. “It’s loose. People call out songs and I just play’em.”

As a pianist, Vassar was greatly inspired by Long Island’s most famous player.

“Billy Joel is my hero,” he says. “I always end with a Billy Joel song every night. Everybody goes crazy when I do it.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Jan. 16, Jovia presents The Space at Westbury, 250 Post Avenue, Westbury

INFO $25-$55, 516-283-5564, thespaceatwestbury.com