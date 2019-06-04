Local live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
Blue Oyster Cult
It’s a sure thing: The Long Island rockers will be more entertaining than the new “Godzilla” movie.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8, The Space at Westbury
INFO $35-$75; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com.
John Hammond
The “Timeless” blues guitar legend returns.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn
INFO $45; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com
Robert Cray Band
The “Strong Persuader” himself still has his own distinctive blues guitar style.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $29.50-$99.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Luis Miguel
The crooner’s “Mexico Por Siempre Tour” touches down on Long Island.
WHEN | WHERE 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale
INFO $48.45-$248.45; 516-231-4848, nycblive.com
Luke Combs and Hunter Hayes
You want crazy? How about two of country’s hottest singers teaming up for a special acoustic night?
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, Mulcahy’s, Wantagh
INFO $50; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com
