Entertainment

Local live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week

Luis Miguel is bringing his tour to

 Luis Miguel is bringing his tour to the Coliseum. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller

By Glenn Gamboa
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Blue Oyster Cult

It’s a sure thing: The Long Island rockers will be more entertaining than the new “Godzilla” movie.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8, The Space at Westbury

INFO $35-$75; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com.

John Hammond

The “Timeless” blues guitar legend returns.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $45; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

Robert Cray Band

The “Strong Persuader” himself still has his own distinctive blues guitar style.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $29.50-$99.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Luis Miguel

The crooner’s “Mexico Por Siempre Tour” touches down on Long Island.

WHEN | WHERE 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale

INFO $48.45-$248.45; 516-231-4848, nycblive.com

Luke Combs and Hunter Hayes

You want crazy? How about two of country’s hottest singers teaming up for a special acoustic night?

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, Mulcahy’s, Wantagh

INFO $50; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

