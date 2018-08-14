Luke Bryan has knocked last year's champ Garth Brooks from No. 1 to No. 2 in Forbes magazine's annual Country Cash Kings list of the year's 10 highest-paid country-music stars.

And the list is virtually all kings, with only one woman, country legend Dolly Parton, cracking the list at No. 10 with an estimated $19 million earned from June 1, 2017, through this past June 1.

Bryan, the magazine said, made $52 million in the time period, through an 84-city tour grossing seven figures nightly, endorsement deals with Chevrolet and others, and serving as a judge on "American Idol." Brooks scored $45.5 million, largely through a North American tour with his wife, singer Trisha Yearwood.

Kenny Chesney reached third place with $37 million from touring as well as from his Blue Chair Rum company and endorsements for the likes of Corona beer. Coming in at No. 4 was, collectively, the Zac Brown Band at $31 million, with "The Voice" judge Blake Shelton earning $28 million to place No. 5.

Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley and the duo Florida Georgia Line also made the list, while such notables as Faith Hill, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw and Keith Urban did not.

Forbes estimates pre-tax dollars, before deductions for managers, agents and lawyers, using data from Nielsen, Pollstar, Bandsintown and Songkick, as well as interviews with industry figures.