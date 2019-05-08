TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentMusic

Luke Bryan adds second Jones Beach show

Luke Bryan performs at the 2019 Stagecoach Festival

Luke Bryan performs at the 2019 Stagecoach Festival on April 26 in Indio, Calif. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Stagecoach / Kevin Winter

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Luke Bryan plans to hang out on Long Island a bit longer on his “Sunset Repeat Tour,” adding a second show at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in July.

Though the “American Idol” judge is still touring behind his “What Makes You Country” album from 2017, his new single “Knockin’ Boots” is already in the Top 20 to help launch his still-untitled forthcoming album.

A limited number of tickets for his July 13 remain and are $40.25-$135.25 through Live Nation. Tickets for the newly added July 14 show go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 17 through Live Nation.

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

