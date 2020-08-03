Country-music star Luke Combs has married his longtime girlfriend, Nicole Hocking.

Combs, 30, and Hocking "were married at their home in Southern Florida with family on Aug. 1," the singer-songwriter's representative said in a statement. "Despite the threat of a hurricane, the couple had a lovely intimate ceremony and will be celebrating with friends and family in the new year."

The newlyweds each posted two photos of themselves on social media, both showing her in a wedding gown and him in a sport coat and slacks, standing on a beach.

"Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend," Combs wrote Sunday. Hocking posted, "Yesterday was the most special day!! I'm so happy to spend the rest of my life with you! Although we wish would could have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can't wait to celebrate with everyone next year!"

The couple reportedly began dating in 2016 and became engaged in 2018.

