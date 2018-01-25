TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentMusic

Lynyrd Skynyrd announces farewell tour, including Jones Beach show

Tickets for the first leg of the tour go on sale Feb. 2.

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Rickey Medlocke, left, and Gary Rossington

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Rickey Medlocke, left, and Gary Rossington perform at The BB&T Pavilion on Aug. 19, 2017, in Camden, N.J. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Owen Sweeney

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Lynyrd Skynyrd plans to retire from touring after one last run, which includes a stop at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on June 23.

“It’s hard to imagine, after all these years, the band that Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins and myself started back in Jacksonville, would resonate for this long and to so many generations of fans,” guitarist Gary Rossington said in a statement. “I’m certain they are looking down from above, amazed that the music has touched so many.”

The “Free Bird” rockers will kick off “The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour” on May 4 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and is named after the band’s new single “The Last of the Street Survivors,” as well as a nod to the “Street Survivors” album, which included the hit “What’s Your Name?”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 2 through Ticketmaster. Citi cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Jan. 30 through the Citi Private Pass program.

“We’ve been blessed by these great songs and the messages they carry to the fans,” singer Johnny Van Zant said in a statement, “It’s been a true honor to try and fill in my brother’s footsteps for the past 31 years, keeping the music and his spirit alive.”

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

