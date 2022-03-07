TODAY'S PAPER
Lynyrd Skynyrd returning to Jones Beach

Rickey Medlocke, left, and Damon Johnson of Lynyrd Skynyrd and the rest of the southern rock band are headed for Jones Beach Theater in June. Credit: Invision / AP / Amy Harris

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Lynyrd Skynyrd brought its farewell tour to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in the summer of 2018. Four years later the southern rock legends are coming back for another go around as the "Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour" hits the outdoor Wantagh venue on June 4. Special guests will include the Outlaws and the Devon Allman Project.

Fans are hoping Skynyrd’s current lineup will include guitarist/last surviving original member Gary Rossington, who underwent emergency heart surgery last July. Rossington, 70, returned to the stage with the band in late October.

"We’re still standing, still keeping the music going," said Rossington on the band’s website. "We wanted to do the guys who aren’t with us any more proud, and keep the name proud, too."

Tickets for Skynyrd’s show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Citi cardmembers have access to a presale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. For more presale details, visit: citientertainment.com. Check the website for other presale opportunities.

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

