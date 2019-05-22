Macy Gray will headline “Pridestock 2019,” Long Island Pride’s free concert in Long Beach on June 23.

The Grammy winner, celebrating the 20th anniversary of her breakthrough hit “I Try” this year, will bring her full band to the beachfront at National Blvd. in Long Beach, part of a five-hour celebration that will also include “Hooked on You” freestyle legends Sweet Sensation, “It Takes Two” rapper Rob Base, “American Idol” Top 10 finalist Ada Vox and “America’s Got Talent” Top 4 finalist Brian Justin Crum.

“She’s always had such a cool vibe and she has always been someone out there and visible for progressive social justice,” said David Kilmnick, president and CEO of LGBT Network, which produces the three-day Pride on the Beach festival in Long Beach. “And, she’s just incredibly talented.”

Kilmnick said this year’s “Pridestock” is a nod to both the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn riots, which raised the profile of the gay rights movement, as well as Woodstock. To mark the anniversary, World Pride will be held in New York, starting with an opening ceremony at Barclays Center on June 26. “It’s definitely a bigger deal in New York this year,” Kilmnick said. “We wanted to make sure it's not only big in New York City, but that it's big in the suburbs too.”

“Pridestock” will be free to view from the Long Beach boardwalk and can be viewed on the beach by those with a beach pass. Viewing from VIP tents on the beach is also available through Pride on the Beach, with prices ranging from $90-$2,000.