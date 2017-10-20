Madison Beer on Friday revealed artwork for her next single, “Say It to my Face,” and a release date of Nov. 3, on her Instagram account.

This summer the Long Island native released a music video for her current single, “Dead,” a breakup song where she asks, "You say you can't live without me, so why aren't you dead yet?" The video features Cindy Crawford’s son, Presley Gerber.

"I had so much fun making 'Dead' because it feels like such a fun and cool record, but it also has depth. It’s about a situation myself and so many others find themselves in, when you feel ignored and not loved in a relationship, yet you’re still hearing empty words like, 'I can’t live without you,' and it tears you up inside," Beer tells Billboard about the song. "So I wanted to make the anthem for staying strong though this moment and not taking any [expletive]! I really hope all my fans love this record or think it’s cool or funny or sad or it helps them or not."

MTV on Monday said Beer was on the lineup as a presenter at the MTV Europe Music Award, to be held in London on Nov. 12.