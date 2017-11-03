Madison Beer releases new single, 'Say it to My Face'

'Say it to My Face' by Madison Beer

Madison Beer on Friday released a second single from her forthcoming debut EP, which is slated for release in 2018.

“Say it to My Face,” an edgy pop tune with a nod to Rihanna, is “about power and confidence,” according to Beer, a Long Island native. “Don’t ever let anyone steal your power,” the singer added in a statement. “Stand up for yourself and demand to be treated with respect.”

The single’s producer, Fred Ball, has worked with Rihanna, in addition to Jessie Ware and Little Mix, in the past.

Beer last released a music video over the summer, for the break-up song, “Dead,” during which she asks, "You say you can't live without me, so why aren't you dead yet?" The video, which features Cindy Crawford’s son, Presley Gerber, saw 1 million views on YouTube in 24 hours, “and amassed more than 50 million streams to date” in total, according to a press release.

An upcoming tour is planned, but dates have not yet been announced.