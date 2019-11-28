Citing doctor's orders, Madonna has canceled the three scheduled Boston stops on her Madame X concert tour.

"Please forgive this unexpected turn of events," the pop star, 61, wrote on her website Wednesday. "Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me but the pain Im in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctors orders so i can come back stronger and better…"

Promoter Live Nation added that the shows set for Saturday through Monday at the Boch Center's Wang Theatre could not be rescheduled and that ticket refunds would be issued automatically.

Madonna also posted the notice on social media, where actress Debi Mazar and actress-filmmaker Asia Argento commented supportively on Instagram.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.