This fall, legends will bid farewell and newcomers will reveal their own bold artistic statements. Here are some must-see shows:

SEPTEMBER

MADONNA

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House, Sept. 17, 19, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 28; Oct. 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 10, 12

718-636-4100, bam.org/madonna

Madonna’s “Madame X” tour will kick off with an intimate residency in Brooklyn, where she can one-two-cha-cha-cha to new songs like “Medellin” and “Future,” as well as classics from throughout her “Material Girl” career. Tickets $200-$507

ILLENIUM

Madison Square Garden, Sept. 21

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Exclusive subscription offer Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island. Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community. SUBSCRIBE NOW

866-858-0008, thegarden.com

The EDM artist/producer/DJ has busted into the mainstream with his new album “Ascend” and the crossover hit “Good Things Fall Apart,” featuring Lake Grove native Jon Bellion. His skyrocketing popularity has taken him from cramped clubs to his MSG headliner debut in a matter of years. Tickets $29.50-$75

LIZZO

Radio City Music Hall, Sept. 22, 24

866-858-0008, radiocity.com

Truth hurts. It’s going to be tough to find a ticket to see the year’s breakout star perform songs from her grand “Cuz I Love You” album in the relatively intimate confines of Radio City. But the flute-playing, R&B diva is destined for bigger and better shows in the new year. Tickets $74.50-$114.50

GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL

Central Park Great Lawn, Sept. 28

global citizen.org

Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams and Alicia Keys will headline this year’s installment of the festival that raises awareness to eliminate extreme poverty. Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness will host the day-long event, with H.E.R., Carole King and Broadway star Ben Platt set to make special appearances. Tickets Free (through volunteering)

OCTOBER

MAGGIE ROGERS

Radio City Music Hall, Oct. 1-2

866-858-0008, radiocity.com

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter has gone from NYU grad student to breakout star in a matter of two years, thanks to great pop anthems, like “Light On” and “Burning,” that combine catchy choruses and a world-beat influence. Tickets $29.50-$55

HUGH JACKMAN

NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Oct. 5

516-231-4848, nycblive.com

“The Greatest Showman” will kickstart his “The Man. The Music. The Show” tour in the fall again, bringing the spectacle of his songs from his movies and Broadway shows to life backed by a full orchestra, a troupe of dancers and numerous costume changes. Tickets $48-$223.50

CHANCE THE RAPPER

Madison Square Garden, Oct. 8

866-858-0008, thegarden.com

The Chicago rapper will celebrate his impressive album “The Big Day” with a tour that should match its ambitions. Time will tell if some of the album’s guests – including John Legend, Death Cab for Cutie, Shawn Mendes and Randy Newman – will join in. Tickets $59.50-$149.50

ROLLING LOUD FESTIVAL

Citi Field, Oct. 12-13

718-507-8499, rollingloud.com

The massive hip-hop festival makes its New York debut, with Travis Scott, Meek Mill and Wu-Tang Clan headlining the first day and A$AP Rocky and Lil Uzi Vert headlining the second, with veterans like Fat Joe, DMX and Fabolous on a bill packed with newcomers. Tickets $249-$449

BLACK KEYS

Barclays Center, Oct. 15

917-618-6700, barclayscenter.com

The pride of Akron will roll out its first album in five years “Let’s Rock!” on a new tour that sure to live up to its name. Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney already have a string of rock radio hits from the album to go with classics like “Tighten Up” and “Lonely Boy.” Tickets $71-$91

MELANIE MARTINEZ

Hammerstein Ballroom, Oct. 29

800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

The Baldwin native will support her new “K-12” album with a tour that will likely use visuals inspired by the film that accompanied the album. Martinez will also work in hits from her platinum “Cry Baby” album, like “Dollhouse” and “Carousel.” Tickets $38.50-$46

NOVEMBER

ARIANA GRANDE

NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Nov. 9; Barclays Center, Nov. 12

516-231-4848, nycblive.com; 917-618-6700, barclayscenter.com

Though Grande is still technically on her “Sweetener” tour, she is already releasing music from what could be her third album in two years, with the new hit “Boyfriend.” It all just shows that naming her recent album “Thank U, Next” was more than just a commentary on her social life. Tickets $78.45-$223.45

TAKING BACK SUNDAY

Terminal 5, Nov. 15-16

888-929-7849, axs.com

The Long Beach-based band will wrap up its global tour celebrating its 20th anniversary with two New York shows playing all of its breakout album “Tell All Your Friends” and either “Where You Want to Be” or “Louder Now” in its entirety. Tickets $35-$65

ELTON JOHN

NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Nov. 16

516-231-4848, nycblive.com

Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” runs through Long Island again, part of his three-year goodbye to touring that is set to stretch through 2020. Will this be his final time playing the Coliseum? Time will tell. Tickets $58-$248

DECEMBER

CHER

Madison Square Garden, Dec. 3-4

866-858-0008, thegarden.com

Mamma mia, Cher’s “Here We Go Again” tour is coming back around, celebrating her connection to the movie and her album’s worth of interpretations of Abba classics, as well as her six-decade career that spans “I Got You Babe” to “Believe” and beyond. Tickets $107.95-$197.95