Madonna adds five more 'Madame X' shows in Brooklyn

Madonna has added another five shows to the opening run of her “Madame X” tour at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn.

Now a 17-show run, Madonna’s residency at the intimate Brooklyn theater will stretch from Sept. 12 to Oct. 7. Tickets are $60-$760 for the shows on Oct. 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7 and will be sold to fans who register at Madonna.livenation.com before midnight on May 24. Those randomly selected will get a chance to purchase tickets by June 2 and will get a physical copy of Madonna’s “Madame X” album when it is released on June 14. Citi cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets, but they also have to register at Madonna.livenation.com by noon May 24.

For those who don’t land tickets, Madonna is also offering 10 $10 tickets for each show on the day of the show through her website.

Madonna debuted her new single “Future” with rapper Quavo on Saturday at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv. Following her controversial appearance, which protesters said showed her taking sides in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Madonna tweeted, “I am grateful. For the opportunity to spread the message of peace and unity with the world.”

She did not comment on what seemed like production difficulties that made it hard to hear herself during “Like a Prayer,” causing her to go off-key.

In addition to the Brooklyn shows, Madonna extended her residencies in Los Angeles and Chicago and announced tour stops in Las Vegas, Boston, Philadelphia and Miami.