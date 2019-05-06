Madonna sets seven shows in Brooklyn

Madonna will one-two, cha-cha-cha her way through seven shows at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn to kick off her “Madame X” tour in September.

The shows at the 2,100-capacity BAM Opera House – and on the rest of the first leg of the tour, which includes runs in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and Miami Beach – will be decidedly more intimate than the arena shows the top female touring artist of all time usually plays. It’s not clear whether the ambitious augmented reality technology Madonna used for the Billboard Music Awards performance of her new single “Medellín” last week will be part of the tour.

“The chance for fans to see Madonna at these venues is incredibly special,” Arthur Fogel, Live Nation’s chairman of global music and Madonna’s longtime promoter, said in a statement. “We are proud and excited to be able to deliver this ultimate opportunity for her fans.”

Tickets are $60-$760 through Ticketmaster for the shows on Sept. 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, and 22. Because demand is expected to be intense and Madonna and her promoters want as many fans as possible to get tickets, they are asking fans to register at Madonna.livenation.com before midnight Friday if they want a chance to get up to four tickets. Those randomly selected will get a chance to purchase tickets by May 17 and also receive a physical copy of Madonna’s “Madame X” album when it is released on June 14.

Citi cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets, but they also have to register at Madonna.livenation.com. For those who don’t land tickets, Madonna is also offering 10 $10 tickets for each show on the day of the show through her website.