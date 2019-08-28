Madonna delays her Brooklyn 'Madame X' shows

Madonna is delaying the first three concerts of her "Madame X" tour of theater spaces, originally scheduled for Sept. 12, 14 and 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House.

Promoter Live Nation said Tuesday that because of "highly specialized production elements being delayed" that Sept. 12 tickets will now be honored at an Oct. 10 show at the same venue, and Sept. 14 tickets at an Oct. 12 show there.

The Sept. 15 show, however, is canceled, and refunds will be issued automatically to ticketholders.

The remaining Gilman Opera House concerts remain as scheduled for Sept. 17-19, 21-22, 24-26 and 28, and Oct. 1-3 and 5-7.

"Madame X Is a perfectionist and wants to give you the most unique, magical, and musical experience," Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Madonna, who recently turned 61, said in a statement. "She underestimated the amount of time it would take to bring this kind of intimate theatrical experience to you and wants it to be perfect!!! Thank you so much for your understanding."

The seven-time Grammy Awward-winner announced in April she was releasing the album "Madame X," her first since 2015's "Rebel Heart," and later set a global tour of theater venues.

