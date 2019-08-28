TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
SEARCH
71° Good Evening
EntertainmentMusic

Madonna delays her Brooklyn 'Madame X' shows

Madonna performs at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Madonna performs at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.   Photo Credit: Getty Images for iHeartMedia/Kevin Winter

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Madonna is delaying the first three concerts of her "Madame X" tour of theater spaces, originally scheduled for Sept. 12, 14 and 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House.

Promoter Live Nation said Tuesday that because of "highly specialized production elements being delayed" that Sept. 12 tickets will now be honored at an Oct. 10 show at the same venue, and Sept. 14 tickets at an Oct. 12 show there.

The Sept. 15 show, however, is canceled, and refunds will be issued automatically to ticketholders.

The remaining Gilman Opera House concerts remain as scheduled for Sept. 17-19, 21-22, 24-26 and 28, and Oct. 1-3 and 5-7.

"Madame X Is a perfectionist and wants to give you the most unique, magical, and musical experience," Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Madonna, who recently turned 61, said in a statement. "She underestimated the amount of time it would take to bring this kind of intimate theatrical experience to you and wants it to be perfect!!! Thank you so much for your understanding."

The seven-time Grammy Awward-winner announced in April she was releasing the album "Madame X," her first since 2015's "Rebel Heart," and later set a global tour of theater venues.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Two characters in Netflix's "The Dark Crystal: Age 'Dark Crystal': Prequel worth the wait
Gina Kirschenheiter attends a pre-Grammy event in Los Reports: LI 'Housewives' star's ex can't pay support
Kevin O'Leary attends the 2019 TriBeCa Ball at Kevin O'Leary 'cooperating with authorities' after fatal boat crash
Host Alex Guarnaschelli, as seen on "Supermarket Stakeout," 'Chopped' judge talks favorite LI farm stands
Leslie Jones attends the 70th Emmy Awards on Reports: Jones leaving 'SNL,' LI's McKinnon staying
Theresa Caputo at her home in Hicksville in LI 'Medium' sets season premiere date, Paramount show
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search