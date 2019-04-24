So many singles, so little time. Here are three songs to stream right away:

Madonna’s new single “Medellin” (Boy Toy/Live Nation/Interscope) may seem like a surprisingly low-key way to launch her upcoming “Madame X” album, but at this point we know better than to doubt the Material Girl. The midtempo duet with reggaeton star Maluma opens with Madonna whispering cha-cha instructions like she’s doing an ASMR video, but quickly blossoms into a laid-back Latin groove that will fit nicely next to “La Isla Bonita” or “Despacito” for that matter. In this current cultural moment of blaring, shouty flash, Madonna, with help from producer Mirwais, creates a dreamy moment for meditation that will have us all whispering along.

Courtney Barnett successfully rocks her way out of a depressive funk on her new single “Everybody Here Hates You” (Marathon/Mom + Pop) and offers it up as a catchy moment of unity. “Everybody hurts, everybody breaks and everybody fades,” she preaches, before starting a rocking chant of “We’re gonna tell everyone it’s OK.”

Kaytranada’s new single “Dysfunctional” (RCA) teams up with Nigerian-American sister act VanJess for a stunningly sleek slice of updated Soul II Soul that will work just fine for this summer.