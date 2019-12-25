Madonna cancels last date of North American tour citing pain

Madonna has canceled the last date of her North American tour citing "indescribable" pain.

The pop music icon, 61, posted a video on Instagram Tuesday that was accompanied by her apology to fans.

In the video post, which depicts a part of the singer's show where she climbs a ladder to the stage, Madonna writes of suffering pain so strong that she was "in tears."

“As I climbed the ladder to sing Batuka On Saturday night in Miami I was in tears from the pain of my injuries, Which has been indescribable for the past few days,” she wrote. “With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get thru the show. My prayers were answered, And I made it.”

The singer's last show would have been Sunday at Miami's Fillmore Miami Beach auditorium, where she had performed all of her previous Florida shows during the tour.

“I consider myself a warrior I never quit, I never give in, I never give up!!” she wrote. “However this time I have to listen to my body And accept that my pain is a warning I want to say how deeply sorry I am to all my fans. For having to cancel my last show.”

Of her physicians' orders, she explained: "They have made it very clear to me that if l’am [sic] to continue my tour— I must rest for as long as possible so that I don’t inflict further and Irreversible damage to my body."

The "Medellín" singer's nearly 40-date European tour begins next month in Lisbon.

Madonna announced she was canceling three Boston concerts last month because of injury. The BBC has previously reported that the singer has "a torn ligament" and suffers from "a bad knee."