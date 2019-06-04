TODAY'S PAPER
Madonna will close WorldPride celebration in NYC

Madonna performs at the Eurovision Song Contest on

Madonna performs at the Eurovision Song Contest on May 18 in Tel Aviv. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Campanella

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Confirming rumors that began in January, pop icon Madonna has confirmed she will help close out the celebration WorldPride | Stonewall 50 with a performance at its Pride Island music festival in Manhattan.

"For once the rumours are true............ Madame X is coming to Pride Island........... June 30th," the 60-year-old star wrote on social media Monday. The singer had previously announced an upcoming album and tour titled "Madame X."

In an accompanying clip, shot on a sandy beach with horses and their handlers in the background for an apparent music-video shoot, Madonna, wrapped in a rainbow beach towel, says, "I hear you! I'll be on Pride Island where I was (dramatic pause) born."

"None other than Madonna will perform a couple songs to help close out WorldPride | Stonewall 50," the festival said on its website.

The event, being held at Hudson River Park's Pier 97 at West 59th Street and the West Side Highway, is sold out.

Madonna announced in April she was releasing the album "Madame X," her first since 2015's "Rebel Heart," and the following month set a global tour of theater venues, including several dates from mid-September to early October at Brooklyn's BAM Howard Gilman Opera House.

The group NYC Pride, which is hosting this first WorldPride to be held in the U.S., tweeted Monday, "Big #PrideIsland news, just broken on @TODAYshow by @Madonna!" referring to the clip being played on that morning show shortly before the singer posted it.

