Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Marc Anthony

The former Brookville resident returns to add to his “Legacy” tour.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale

INFO $55.50-$205.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Josh Rouse

The Nebraska singer-songwriter brings us “Love in the Modern Age.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $35; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.comhttp://myfathersplace.com

Switchfoot

The Christian rockers will still dare you to move.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $20-$66; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Flogging Molly

Life is good. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a little early.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $37.50-$79.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Procol Harum

Skip the light fandango, turn cartwheels ‘cross the floor.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $30-$99.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com