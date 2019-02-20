Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week
Marc Anthony, Procol Harum and more are performing on Long Isand this week.
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
Marc Anthony
The former Brookville resident returns to add to his “Legacy” tour.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale
INFO $55.50-$205.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Josh Rouse
The Nebraska singer-songwriter brings us “Love in the Modern Age.”
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn
INFO $35; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.comhttp://myfathersplace.com
Switchfoot
The Christian rockers will still dare you to move.
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $20-$66; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Flogging Molly
Life is good. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a little early.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $37.50-$79.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Procol Harum
Skip the light fandango, turn cartwheels ‘cross the floor.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury
INFO $30-$99.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
Comments
