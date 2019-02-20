TODAY'S PAPER
Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week

Marc Anthony, Procol Harum and more are performing on Long Isand this week.

Marc Anthony at the Latin Grammy Awards

 Marc Anthony at the Latin Grammy Awards in November 2018 in Las Vegas.   Photo Credit: Getty Images for LARAS/Ethan Miller

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Marc Anthony

The former Brookville resident returns to add to his “Legacy” tour.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale
INFO $55.50-$205.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Josh Rouse

The Nebraska singer-songwriter brings us “Love in the Modern Age.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $35; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.comhttp://myfathersplace.com

Switchfoot
The Christian rockers will still dare you to move.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $20-$66; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Flogging Molly
Life is good. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a little early.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $37.50-$79.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Procol Harum
Skip the light fandango, turn cartwheels ‘cross the floor.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury
INFO $30-$99.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

