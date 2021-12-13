TODAY'S PAPER
Marc Anthony coming to UBS Arena in the spring

Marc Anthony performs onstage during the 2019 Latin American Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on Oct.17, 2019 in Hollywood, California.  Credit: Getty Images/JC Olivera

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Marc Anthony is coming home: The former Brookville resident will headline UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont on March 25 as part of his "Pa’lla Voy" Tour. The 53-year-old Latin singer will also perform at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 11.

Anthony hasn’t released an album since 2019’s "OPUS." However, fans are hopeful for a spring surprise since he dropped his new single, "Mala" last month as well as summer single, "Pa’lla Voy."

Anthony made the news when he brought comedic actor Will Ferrell ("Elf") on stage with him to perform his hit, "I Need to Know" at the 8th annual Maestro Cares Foundation Gala in Manhattan last week. Ferrell had the crowd laughing as he banged on a cowbell and gyrated like he did in his famous "Saturday Night Live" Blue Oyster Cult "(Don’t Fear) The Reaper" sketch as Anthony crooned.

Tickets for Anthony’s UBS Arena show will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. However, various presales will take place on Thursday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster’s website. Tickets for his Garden concert are currently available.

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

