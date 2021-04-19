The show did go on: A recorded version of the Marc Anthony concert "Una Noche," which failed to livestream Saturday due to technical difficulties, ran for free on the singer's YouTube channel for 24 hours starting Sunday at 5 p.m.

"Mi gente [My people], check it out!" tweeted Anthony, 52, on Monday, following his profuse apologies over the weekend and his assurance that the concert promoter would refund all tickets.

In a text post on his YouTube channel, the three-time Grammy Award winner — a former Brookville resident with his music-star ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez — told fans that he and his team had been working "throughout the night to find a solution to the technical transmission issues that interfered with last night's scheduled event. I have demanded that the promoter of the show provide full refunds to all ticket buyers and that they begin that process today."

The concert promoter, Loud and Live, tweeted an apology Sunday and assured, "We have coordinated with the ticket companies that will be sending a statement and will begin the 100% immediate and automatic refund from today, for the event that was not carried out yesterday."

Anthony additionally posted a social-media video Sunday, in Spanish and English, saying wearily, "It's been a tough 18 hours … and we did it. And now it's out in the universe. Where before you could only watch it once, now you can watch it, within 24 hours, a thousand times, 20,000 times, y'know? Thank you," the global pop star said. "I'm finally smiling. I feel like the world is a little bit off my shoulders right now. God bless you … enjoy. Sing. Dance."

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the 81-minute concert had garnered more than 4.1 million views.

Anthony on Saturday had written on social media: "I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to the unprecedented amount of fans from all over the world that tried to log in to watch my concert tonight and were not able to join due to the overwhelming demand that caused a complete collapse of the streaming platform. I am deeply sorry for this technology failure that unfortunately was out of our control."

