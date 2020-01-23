Local Live: Top 5 concerts to see on LI this week

Throwback is the word of this week’s Top 5. Turn the clock back to the ‘80s and ‘90s for this sonic bouillabaisse of new wave, classic rock, pop rock, soul folk and glam metal.

CHINA CRISIS

This English new wave duo of vocalist/keyboardist Gary Daly and guitarist Eddie Lundon were regulars on WLIR (92.7 FM) where their hits “Arizona Sky,” “Wishful Thinking,” “Working with Fire and Steel” and “Black Man Ray“ got major spins.

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, 37 West Main Street, Bay Shore

INFO $47, 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

VINTAGE VINYL LIVE

Experience two of the biggest albums of the ‘80s played live in their entirety when Albums We Love performs Peter Gabriel’s “So” from 1986 and the Police’s 1983 album, “Synchronicity.” Each record is not short of hits with Gabriel’s containing big singles “In Your Eyes,” “Sledgehammer,” “Don’t Give Up” and “Red Rain” while the Police’s album features classics like “Every Breath You Take,” “King of Pain,” “Wrapped Around Your Finger” and “Synchronicity II.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue

INFO $19-$49, 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

SPIN DOCTORS

This New York foursome is known not only for its ‘90s hits (“Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong,” “Two Princes,” “Jimmy Olsen’s Blues”) but energetic live shows as well.

“Our focus has always been about getting on stage to deliver and that’s remained the same to this day. We come at the crowd with a take-no-prisoners attitude,” says lead singer Chris Barron. “Anybody who doesn’t think we gave a great show can come to see me afterwards and I’ll give them their money back.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, The Paramount, 370 New York Avenue, Huntington

INFO $20-$59.50, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

MARC COHN

It’s hard to define the style of Cohn’s music.

“My music doesn’t quite fit neatly into any genre. Ultimately its a gumbo with a bit of soul, gospel, folk and pop,” says Cohn. “I have an expression that I say to my kids, ‘Dad’s leaving, I have to go folk rock the house.’ ”

His hit song “Walking in Memphis” hasn’t left radio since it debuted in 1991.

“It’s a narrative that appeals to people for different reasons,” says Cohn. “Some people find it to be a very religious song or spiritual song. The fact that it connects is all that matters to me.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, Landmark on Main Street - Jeanne Rimsky Theater, 232 Main Street, Port Washington

INFO $46-$58 (sold out - check for last minute availability), 516-767-6444, landmarkonmainstreet.org

ENUFF Z’NUFF

Songs like “Fly High Michelle” and “New Thing” are the hits that made Enuff Z’Nuff a strong concert draw.

“The band is solid as a rock,” says bassist/vocalist Chip Z’Nuff. “We come out swinging every night.”

The group may be over 30 years-old but their passion remains high at their live shows.

“We present a four-ring circus. Everybody is showing up with peace signs and paisleys,” says Z’Nuff. “It’s a mini-Woodstock without the mud.”

WHEN/WHERE 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, Revolution Bar & Music Hall, 140 Merrick Road, Amityville

INFO $15 ($12 in advance), 631-264-7712, revolutionliny.com, all ages

[NOTE: Joan Osborne's Jan. 24 date at Suffolk Theater in Riverhead has been postponed]