Music

It's a boy for 'GIRL' singer Maren Morris

Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd attend the

Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd attend the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 5. Photo Credit: AP / Sanford Myers

By The Associated Press
"GIRL" singer Maren Morris announced with some irony that she's having a boy with husband and singer Ryan Hurd.

The Grammy-winning country singer posted of a photo of herself with Hurd on Instagram on Tuesday announcing her pregnancy, saying "the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out."

The Texas-born Morris released her second album, "GIRL," this year. It's nominated for album of the year at this year's CMA Awards, where she's the leading nominee. She had a breakthrough debut in 2016 with "Hero," which spawned the Grammy-winning "My Church." She also had a Top 5 crossover hit with "The Middle," a collaboration with Zedd and Grey.

The 29-year-old recording artist is also a member of the country group The Highwomen, with Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires.

