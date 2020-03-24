TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
52° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Country stars Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd welcome first child

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd attend the CMT

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd attend the CMT Music Awards on June 5, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: Getty Images for CMT / Rick Diamond

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Country-music stars Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child on Monday.

"Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives," wrote new mother Morris, 29, in a multi-image Instagram post, alongside a photo of herself and the infant boy.

She added on Instagram Stories, "Thank you @ryanhurd for being the best partner someone going through this insane thing for the first time could ask for," and complimented her doula.

Hurd posted an Instagram photo of himself holding the swaddled newborn, and one of the baby in a hospital basinet.

The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday. 

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin shake hands on the Baldwin's wife reveals he didn't kiss her for first six weeks they dated
Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson on Couch Comfort: 180 chances to watch 'Law & Order' (and its spinoffs) this week
Meghan McCain attends the Netflix "Medal of Honor" 'View' co-host Meghan McCain announces pregnancy
Samantha Bee attends the 72nd Annual Writers Guild Bee's 'Full Frontal' returning Wednesday with new episodes
Blair Underwood and Octavia Spencer in Netflix's "Self Review: 'Self Made' is compelling but clunky
Netflix's "Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution" is an Netflix doc showcases summer camp for disabled teens
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search