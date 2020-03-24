Country stars Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd welcome first child

Country-music stars Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child on Monday.

"Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives," wrote new mother Morris, 29, in a multi-image Instagram post, alongside a photo of herself and the infant boy.

She added on Instagram Stories, "Thank you @ryanhurd for being the best partner someone going through this insane thing for the first time could ask for," and complimented her doula.

Hurd posted an Instagram photo of himself holding the swaddled newborn, and one of the baby in a hospital basinet.

The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.