"All I Want for Christmas Is You," the perennial holiday hit by Long Island music star Mariah Carey, has risen from No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart to No. 1 for the week ending Dec. 25, setting or extending records in the process.

The 1994 single, which also had reached No. 1 on the chart in 2019 and 2020, became the first song in the 63-year-old chart's history "to have led in three distinct runs on the ranking," the trade magazine said Monday.

The song now holds the record for "longest span atop the Hot 100," having reached No. 1 on six dates across two years and four days from Dec. 21, 2019, to Dec. 25, 2021. As well, this sixth pinnacle extends the song's record for most weeks at No. 1 for a holiday song. In second place is the novelty single "The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late)" by David Seville & the Chipmunks, which spent four weeks at No. 1 beginning the week ending Dec. 22, 1958.

Carey also extends her record as the artist whose songs cumulatively have spent the most weeks at No. 1. Now at 85, she continues to surpass nearest runners-up Rihanna (60) and The Beatles (59).

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" was Carey's 19th No. 1 hit on the chart, the most of any solo artist and surpassed overall only by The Beatles, with 20. The song already had made Carey the first act to have a reached No. 1 in four different decades, beginning with her single "Vision of Love" in 1990, Billboard said.

Five-time Grammy Award winner Carey has made herself synonymous with the holiday season due to the song, viral holiday social-media posts, TV specials and a children's book, and past holiday concert residencies at Beacon Theatre in Manhattan.