LI's Mariah Carey to release new album in October

On the heels of her upcoming memoir next month, pop-music icon Mariah Carey is releasing a 32-song album of archival material "The Rarities."

"This one is for you, my fans. It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you," wrote the Huntington-born and Greenlawn-raised star, 51, on social media Wednesday. The album has an Oct. 2 release date, three days after the publication of her book, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey."

"OH MY GOODNESS! Yes, thank you for this!!" commented singer and "American Idol" season 6 winner Jordin Sparks, 30, on Carey's Instagram page. Dan Levy, 37, whose David Rose on the TV series "Schitt's Creek" was a Carey superfan, posted several approving emoji.

"Basically, I found stuff in my vault that I had either started to work on a long time ago and never released or that I wanted to finish mixing or do whatever. But they're songs that have previously not been released," Carey told "Good Morning America" Wednesday. She said a new single with Jermaine Dupri, "Save the Day," is dropping on Friday and would include "a charitable component" for an unspecified cause.

That song also is set to appear on "The Rarities," according to the Amazon Music pre-order page, on which nearly half the 32 tracks have no title listed. The remainder there are songs taken from Carey's March 7, 1996, concert at Japan's Tokyo Dome, one of three dates at that venue for her Daydream World Tour.

While these may be newly remixed versions, some of these performances, including "Fantasy," "Always Be My Baby," "Make It Happen," "Dreamlover" and "Hero," appear in whole or in part on the DVD "Mariah Carey: Daydream From New York to Tokyo," marketed in Japan only and which cuts between the Tokyo show and an earlier Madison Square Garden concert that had been released separately.

The close timing of the album and the book is deliberate, Carey told "GMA." "It's been a labor of love but there are a lot of very personal stories about my childhood that … are difficult but very cathartic as well. … I don't want to give away too many titles or anything but it's exciting because they're kind of merged together in a really organic way."

