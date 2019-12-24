On a new music video that dropped on Monday, a cornucopia of stars from music, film, TV, dance, comedy and sports all lip-sync along to Mariah Carey's holiday perennial "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

The video, which also includes Carey's singer-actor ex-husband Nick Cannon and the couple's 8-year-old twins, son Roc and daughter Roe, opens with Tyler Perry at a piano, humorously fumbling the music icon's name as he dedicates the video to her. Then comes a surprised-looking Ryan Reynolds, late-night talk-show James Corden trimming a shocking-pink Christmas tree, a split-screen Katy Perry, "Today" co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb in front of a faux forest, Ciara posing with Santa, and "The Daily Show" 's Trevor Noah with a gift-wrapped microphone.

As the video goes along, the speed of the cuts changes in pace with the music, with the screen sometimes broken into as many as nine boxes. Appearing are more than 50 performers, plus members of the Vegas Golden Knights NHL hockey team. Reality-TV stars Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner wear Santa hats emblazoned, respectively, "Nice" and "Naughty." An inflatable snowman gets a hug from "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown. Model Heidi Klum dances amid palm trees. Laverne Cox sports Santa-themed lingerie, while Ruby Rose gets help from a trio of bare-chested men. Chance the Rapper works on a gingerbread house and sneaks a bite of frosting.

"WOW! This is one of the best Christmas gifts I could ever have gotten. " tweeted five-time Grammy Award-winner Carey, 50, who was born in Huntington and raised in Greenlawn. "I am so thankful to all of my friends and favorite artists who participated in this video. You brought a huge smile to my face. THANK YOU"

Ariana Grande, 26, who had contributed a brief "ooh-ahh" vocal flourish to her part, replied to the tweet with a string of 11 grey heart emoji. Carey, in turn, responded, "I love that you did the ad-libs on the bridge!! Thank you," followed by three red heart emoji. Grande then tweeted a goat emoji — representative of the GOAT acronym for "Greatest of All Time" — plus another grey heart and a tear smiley-face.

Among the many others joining in were Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx, singers Missy Elliott, Jennifer Hudson, Patti LaBelle, Cyndi Lauper and Jordin Sparks, rap legend Snoop Dogg, actors Debbie Allen, Lacey Chabert, Billy Eichner, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kerry Washington, standup comics Ali Wong and Sebastian Maniscalco, ballet star Misty Copeland, boxing promoter and former boxer Floyd Mayweather, "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen, and the daytime duo Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest and trio Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. Carey's boyfriend, photographer, Bryan Tanaka, does a little dance wearing an old-fashioned formal military uniform.

The video ends with Carey and Cannon's kids in red jammies dancing 'round a small Christmas tree against a black-draped backdrop, and the sign-off, "Merry Christmas, Mariah!"

Carey's 1994 holiday standard recently hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a second consecutive week and broke its own record for the biggest streaming week for a holiday song, with 54.4 million U.S. streams.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.