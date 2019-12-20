It's the gift that keeps on giving: Mariah Carey's 25-year-old song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has reached the top of the Billboard charts for the first time, and now has a glittery new music video to go with it.

The Greenlawn native premiered the video, which casts her as a department-store mannequin come to life, with a YouTube livestream Q&A this past Thursday. Carey thanked her fans — known as Lambs — for "listening to the song, loving the song, streaming the song incessantly." She now has 19 No. 1 singles, just behind the Beatles, who hold the record with 20.

The video, directed by Joseph Kahn (Taylor Swift's "Blank Space," Imagine Dragons' "Thunder"), may help keep Carey's Christmas classic on the charts. It opens with a girl of mixed race — we know because we eventually see her parents — gazing into a storefront window that contains Carey in a sexy Santa suit. The girl then follows the singer into a winter wonderland full of choo-choo trains, candy canes and synchronized wind-up soldiers a la the Rockettes. This high-gloss production — dubbed the "Make My Wish Come True Version" — is a major step up from the first video, which featured blurry clips of Carey decorating a tree, and the second effort, a black-and-white homage to the girl groups of the 1960s.

With its boogie-woogie rhythm, church-bell instrumentation and Phil Spector-style production, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has proved to be a song for the ages. It became an instant classic upon its release in 1994 despite being ineligible for the Billboard Hot 100 because it was unavailable commercially as a single. That rule later lapsed, and the song popped up on numerous charts over the years. It regularly topped Billboard's Recurrents Chart, became a double-platinum-selling ringtone and, on Christmas of 2018, set a Spotify record for most streams in a single day, with 10.82 million plays.

