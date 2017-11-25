TODAY'S PAPER
Mariah Carey cancels first three Manhattan Christmas shows

Citing ongoing health issues, the singer will now begin her Beacon Theatre shows on Dec. 2.

Mariah Carey at Madison Square Garden on August

Mariah Carey at Madison Square Garden on August 19, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt

By Andy Edelstein  andy.edelstein@newsday.com
Mariah Carey has canceled the first three of her Beacon Theatre concerts on her “All I Want for Christmas Is You” tour because of continuing health concerns.

Canceled are the Beacon shows, set for Nov. 27, 28 and Dec. 1. The tour will officially begin Dec. 2 at that Manhattan venue with additional shows set there for Dec. 4 and 5. Her tour was originally scheduled to start on Nov. 17, but she canceled her first several shows due to an upper respiratory infection.

The Greenlawn-raised singer wrote Friday on Instagram, “I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with loved ones; it’s certainly nice to remember what we are grateful for! Like most, I’m thankful for my overall health . . . for which I need a bit more time to get right. Doctors have ordered a few extra days of rest before I can finally fly to New York and take the stage for my Christmas Tour.”

Carey continued, “While this news disappoints me to share, I am grateful to be on the mend and for the support from all of you — it means the world to me! See you from the stage soon darlings! ❤, Mariah”

Refunds will be available to those who purchased tickets for Carey’s shows on Nov. 27, 28 and Dec. 1 After her Beacon dates, Carey is due to perform in Paris, Manchester, England, and London, finishing with five Las Vegas shows.

By Andy Edelstein  andy.edelstein@newsday.com

Andy Edelstein, Newsday's entertainment editor, supervises coverage of TV, celebrities, movies and pop music. He has written three books on popular culture, including "The Brady Bunch Book."

