Mariah Carey has canceled the first three of her Beacon Theatre concerts on her “All I Want for Christmas Is You” tour because of continuing health concerns.

Canceled are the Beacon shows, set for Nov. 27, 28 and Dec. 1. The tour will officially begin Dec. 2 at that Manhattan venue with additional shows set there for Dec. 4 and 5. Her tour was originally scheduled to start on Nov. 17, but she canceled her first several shows due to an upper respiratory infection.

The Greenlawn-raised singer wrote Friday on Instagram, “I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with loved ones; it’s certainly nice to remember what we are grateful for! Like most, I’m thankful for my overall health . . . for which I need a bit more time to get right. Doctors have ordered a few extra days of rest before I can finally fly to New York and take the stage for my Christmas Tour.”

Carey continued, “While this news disappoints me to share, I am grateful to be on the mend and for the support from all of you — it means the world to me! See you from the stage soon darlings! ❤, Mariah”

Refunds will be available to those who purchased tickets for Carey’s shows on Nov. 27, 28 and Dec. 1 After her Beacon dates, Carey is due to perform in Paris, Manchester, England, and London, finishing with five Las Vegas shows.