Mariah Carey postpones Hawaii show due to virus concerns

Mariah Carey has become the latest act to cancel or postpone concerts over concerns about the global coronavirus outbreak.

"Aloha Hawaii! I'm so so sad to have to announce that I'm postponing my show to November," the Huntington-born and Greenlawn raised pop star wrote on her social media Tuesday, referring to her originally scheduled March 10 show at the Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu. "I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my 'anniversary month,' " said Carey, who turns 51 on March 27, "but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone's safety and well-being."

She added, "With that said, I am SUPER excited to be coming to Honolulu in November and perform my special All I Want for Christmas Is You & Hits extravaganza for the first time ever in Hawaii! I can't wait to see you! Stay safe!!"

Carey has no other concerts scheduled. On Saturday she completed her most recent Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Meanwhile, the release of the James Bond film “No Time To Die” has been pushed back several months because of global concerns about coronavirus, reports The Associated Press.

MGM, Universal and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced on Twitter Wednesday that the film would be pushed back from its April release to November 2020.

The announcement cited consideration of the global theatrical marketplace in the decision to delay the release of the film. “No Time To Die” will now hit theaters in the U.K. on Nov. 12 and worldwide on Nov. 25.

Publicity plans for the film in China, Japan and South Korea had previously been canceled because of the outbreak.





On Monday, the Grammy Award-winning, Brooklyn-based indie band The National tweeted that, "Much to our disappointment, in the interest of public safety our March 17+18 dates in Tokyo have been canceled," and noted refund information. "We look forward to returning in the future and performing for our friends in Japan."

Avril Lavigne on Saturday posted that she was "so sad to announce that we are unable to tour the Asian markets due to the continuous outbreak of the coronavirus," listing four shows in China, five in Japan and one each in The Philippines, Taiwan and Hong Kong from April 23 to May 24. A day earlier, Lavigne, citing the Swiss government's decision to cancel all events of 1,000 or more people through March 15, canceled a March 13 concert in Zurich that she said could not be rescheduled.

Additionally on Friday, Green Day wrote on social media that it had "unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus."

Others making similar announcements were the K-pop group BTS, which canceled outright its "Map of the Soul" tour kickoff shows on April 11, 12, 18 and 19 at Seoul's Jamsil Olympic Stadium, and the R&B singer Khalid.

CBS on Friday said it had put the current 33rd season of the reality-TV competition "The Amazing Race" on temporary but indefinite hold after shooting three episodes in England and Scotland.