Mariah Carey, Cardi B discuss racism in fashion, music industries

In a new interview, pop stars Cardi B and Mariah Carey, discuss the commonality of racial prejudice they say they continue to encounter despite fame and fortune.

"Do you feel that the record industry or the fashion industry, from your perspective, is inherently racist?" five-time Grammy Award-winner Carey, 51, asked Cardi B, 28, in the March issue of Interview magazine.

"I don't know if I would use the word 'racism,' because everything is so technical right now. I have felt prejudice," fellow Grammy-winner Cardi B, born Belcalis Almanzar, responded. "I have been involved in endorsement deals, and then I found out that certain white people got more money for their deals from the same company. I do my research. I know how much money I made that company. … So it's like, 'When you're not paying me what you're paying these other people, why is that?"' It's kind of insulting."

The Bronx-born performer noted that "when it comes to fashion, hip-hop is a big influence. And yet, Black artists have the hardest time getting pulls from designers /and the hardest time getting seats at their fashion shows, and barely get endorsed by big fashion brands that we literally make trend."

"I feel the same way," replied Long Island native Carey, one of the world’s top-selling singers, adding empathetically, "You've gotten less than other artists who are not artists of color, and yet your influence has been way broader."

The two stars appear to have had a genuine rapport, with Cardi B writing on Instagram afterward, "Thank you to @mariahcarey! I really loved talking to you! It felt so good to speak with someone who could feel and relate to everything I was saying! This might be one of my favorite interviews I've done!"

She additionally tweeted, "I didn't felt like I was doing a robot interview I felt like I was a having a real conversation," and said in a second tweet, "We know The artist Mariah Carey, the diva, the record breaking, the glamorous artist. I was alil nervous at first but she don't come off as that … you can talk for hours cause she so understanding more than just a celebrity a Me & YOU."

For her part, Carey tweeted, "Cardi!!! I loved our conversation! What I didn't say but should have said is that it's not just the fact that you're beautiful on the outside, it is the fact that you are a real person that is also beautiful on the inside. I'm here for it all! You made my day."

"Thank you soo much," Cardi B clapped back. "This is like a dream to me. I been so fascinated with your story. You are amazing."