If all you want for Christmas is Mariah Carey, the pop diva is obliging with a 25th anniversary, expanded two-disc reissue of her 1994 holiday album "Merry Christmas," featuring the enduring hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

"This is so exciting!" the Greenlawn-born and Huntington-raised Carey, 50, said in an Instagram video shot in a dressing room with the star in a robe. "Nov. 1, we have much new stuff," she announced cheerfully, adding, "I'm almost ready, not quite ready, to celebrate Christmas yet. But that's what we're talking about, baby, OK? Alright."

Joking that, "I don't want to get excited, I'm going to calm down," she said, "Christmas is happening; we've got to get through Halloween and Thanksgiving first. … It's the anniversary of the Christmas album. I'm very excited about it. I can't wait for you guys to see all the new stuff in a double-deluxe thing that we have coming out for you guys," alluding to branded T-shirts, a hoodie, a winter cap and a Christmas stocking at her merchandise page.

"Christmas starts when you say it starts," commented "Batwoman" star Ruby Rose. Actress Lacey Chabert said of the hit single, "You know this is my favorite Christmas song ever."

In an Instagram message, Carey noted that the new release will feature "for the first time ever, my St. John the Divine performance," referring to the reissue's new disc of previously unreleased live tracks from her 1994 concert at Manhattan's Cathedral of St. John the Divine. These include "All I Want for Christmas Is You," "Silent Night," "Joy to the World," "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing / Gloria (In Excelsis Deo)," "Jesus Born on This Day" and "Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town."

Other new material includes two remixes each of "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and "Joy to the World" and a new rendition of "Sugar Plum Fairy."

Packaged material with the album includes photo, a note from Carey, and Carey-themed Christmas decorations.

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" has also been the basis for a children's book that in turn inspired a direct-to-video animated feature about a young Mariah (voiced by Breanna Yde, from the Nickelodeon series "School Rock"), who wants a puppy for Christmas. Carey also performed the song in a 2015 Hallmark Channel special,\ "Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas."

