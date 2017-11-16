Pop star Mariah Carey has canceled the first seven shows of her annual “All I Want for Christmas Is You” tour, although she remains scheduled for her six upcoming engagements at Manhattan’s Beacon Theatre.

“Lambs! Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, it seems I’ve received a present of my own,” the five-time Grammy Award winner, 48, tweeted, referring jokingly to “a lovely upper respiratory infection after last week’s flu. Bleak!”

She went on to say that, “You know there is nothing I love more than celebrating the holidays with my festive Christmas show, but I have to take my Doctor’s orders and rest until he says I can sing on stage. Until then, unfortunately, I have to cancel the first several shows of my upcoming Christmas tour. I’m going to do all that I can so that I can see you soon!”

Carey, who was born in Huntington and raised in Greenlawn, had been set to kick off her holiday shows Friday at the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor, in Windsor, Ontario. She will resume the tour with her Beacon shows, which run Nov. 27-Dec.5.

She also has holiday shows in Paris and in Manchester and London, from Dec. 9-11, and at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on five days from Dec. 14-22.