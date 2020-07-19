Mariah Carey celebrates debut album's 30th anniversary

Mariah Carey is celebrating the 30th anniversary of her self-titled debut album with an EP of songs recorded at her 1990 industry-showcase performance at the Manhattan supper club Tatou.

"We don't acknowledge numbers, but we do acknowledge when it's time for a celebratory moment!" tweeted the Huntington-born and Greenlawn-raised Carey, 51, on Friday. "To kick off #MC30, one of my very first live performances (from Club Tatou in NYC) is now available as a digital EP!" It's titled "The Live Debut — 1990."

In a minute-long clip in the tweet, the five-time Grammy Award winner explains in a vintage interview: "I was doing some showcases just with a piano and background singers, and I needed an extra song" in addition to her own "Love Takes Time," "Vision of Love" and "Vanishing." She chose the 1962 Ahmet Ertegun-Betty Nelson composition "Don't Play That Song (You Lied)," originally sung by Ben E. King and then a 1970 hit for Aretha Franklin.

"And it's, like, I do it in concert," Carey continues, "and I say to the people, 'This is … originally recorded by the incomparable Aretha Franklin.' And I just say it so they know I don't think I'm even coming close to the way Aretha Franklin sang this, but this is my tribute to her." All four songs appear on a 17-minute, professionally shot YouTube video of that 1990 showcase, which she previously posted in a 19-minute widescreen version in 2018.

In a second tweet, Carey added jocularly of her dress in the video: "Disclaimer: the olive green crushed velvet ensemble was not my choice! Stay tuned every Friday for a fun #MC30 surprise... some remixes, some live performances, some b-sides and many more... all of them rarities, dahhling!"

"Love Takes Time" and "Vision of Love" from the album "Mariah Carey," released June 12, 1990, each hit No. 1 on the Billboard singles chart.

