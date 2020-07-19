Mariah Carey celebrates debut album's 30th anniversary
Mariah Carey is celebrating the 30th anniversary of her self-titled debut album with an EP of songs recorded at her 1990 industry-showcase performance at the Manhattan supper club Tatou.
"We don't acknowledge numbers, but we do acknowledge when it's time for a celebratory moment!" tweeted the Huntington-born and Greenlawn-raised Carey, 51, on Friday. "To kick off #MC30, one of my very first live performances (from Club Tatou in NYC) is now available as a digital EP!" It's titled "The Live Debut — 1990."
In a minute-long clip in the tweet, the five-time Grammy Award winner explains in a vintage interview: "I was doing some showcases just with a piano and background singers, and I needed an extra song" in addition to her own "Love Takes Time," "Vision of Love" and "Vanishing." She chose the 1962 Ahmet Ertegun-Betty Nelson composition "Don't Play That Song (You Lied)," originally sung by Ben E. King and then a 1970 hit for Aretha Franklin.
"And it's, like, I do it in concert," Carey continues, "and I say to the people, 'This is … originally recorded by the incomparable Aretha Franklin.' And I just say it so they know I don't think I'm even coming close to the way Aretha Franklin sang this, but this is my tribute to her." All four songs appear on a 17-minute, professionally shot YouTube video of that 1990 showcase, which she previously posted in a 19-minute widescreen version in 2018.
In a second tweet, Carey added jocularly of her dress in the video: "Disclaimer: the olive green crushed velvet ensemble was not my choice! Stay tuned every Friday for a fun #MC30 surprise... some remixes, some live performances, some b-sides and many more... all of them rarities, dahhling!"
"Love Takes Time" and "Vision of Love" from the album "Mariah Carey," released June 12, 1990, each hit No. 1 on the Billboard singles chart.
Exclusive subscription offer
Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.
Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.SUBSCRIBE NOW