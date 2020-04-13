Mariah Carey gave fans an Easter treat Sunday, with at-home snippets of songs from her classic album "The Emancipation of Mimi," released exactly 15 years earlier.

"I'm about to start my duties as the Easter Bunny but can't forget about The Emancipation of Mimi's anniversary today! Hope you enjoy these lil moments from the album," the Huntington-born and Greenlawn-raised pop diva, 51, wrote in an Instagram post of three videos. In the first, she sits on a couch, dressed in what appears to be an aquamarine kimono with a flower pattern, and sings an a cappella excerpt of "Stay the Night." Afterward she addresses the camera: "That's the backup. I'll do the lead, I'll do the backup. … It is what it is!" she says, chuckling. "It's just for laughs!” A second video from the same shoot offers a snippet of high-pitched vocal acrobatics. It was unclear when the videos were recorded; an initial post from this shoot appeared on April 9.

The final video contains a medley from several of the Grammy Award-winning, six-times platinum album's music videos, plus the separate single "Don't Forget About Us."

In a later post Sunday from the at-home shoot, Carey performs an excerpt of "Fly Like a Bird," and wrote that this closing track from the album "couldn't be more appropriate for this Easter Sunday. Happy Easter, everyone! Weeping may endure for a night. But joy comes in the morning," she added, quoting from Psalm 30 in the New King James Bible. "Trust Him."

Also, in a tweet Sunday morning, Carey wrote, "Happy anniversary The Emancipation of Mimi!!! I have a couple of fun surprises for you today Face throwing a kiss but first, while I'm on Easter Bunny duty Rabbit face ... Let's settle this! What's your favorite Mimi single??" Her online poll garnered 59,431 votes, with "We Belong Together” favored 61.5% over three other songs.

On Monday, Carey tweeted a shoutout video to the recent medical school graduates affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia University's Irving Medical Center. "You are all incredible and we are so grateful to you," the singer says, asking her fans to donate to those medical institutions "if you can. Every little bit helps."

"Stay healthy," she says at the end of the video. "Stay safe. Stay blessed."

