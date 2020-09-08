TODAY'S PAPER
Mariah Carey releases Spanish-language EP

The seven-song "Mariah En Español" is one of

The seven-song "Mariah En Español" is one of several EPs the Long Island native has released to celebrate her debut album's 30th anniversary. Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Mariah Carey continues celebrating the 30th anniversary of her self-titled debut album by issuing multiple new EPs, including one in Spanish.

The releases include "3 covers that I recorded for my original #1's album and one with Spanish versions I recorded of Hero, Open Arms and My All!," tweeted the Huntington-born and Greenlawn-raised Carey, 51. "Please don't judge my far-from-perfect pronunciation but I tried," she added.

The seven-song "Mariah En Español" actually lists "El Amor Que Soñé" ("Dreamlover") rather than a cover of "Open Arms," in addition to "Héroe" ("Hero") and five versions of "Mi Todo" ("My All"), including a club mix and an instrumental mix. Carey additionally released the EPs "Sweetheart," with Jermaine Dupri; "I Still Believe"; and "Do You Know Where You're Going To," the theme to the 1975 Diana Ross movie "Mahogany."

