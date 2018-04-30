Mariah Carey sets new Las Vegas residency

Mariah Carey is returning to Las Vegas for a new residency.

The Huntington-born, Greenlawn-raised pop star, 49, announced on her social media Monday: “I’m thrilled to be returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace​ with a BRAND NEW residency, THE BUTTERFLY RETURNS, beginning July 5th!” The follow-up to her 2015-2017 “#1 to Infinity” residency at the same venue is scheduled to run July 5, 7-8, 10, 14-15, Aug. 31, and Sept. 1-2, 5, 9-10.

Fan-club members can purchase presale tickets Tuesday at 10 a.m. General-public tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. In her previous residency, the five-time Grammy Award-winner sang all 18 of her No. 1 hits. Playing selected dates in May and June 2015; February, June, August and September 2016; and July 2017, “#1 to Infinity” sold out 13 of its 50 shows in a venue generally configured for around 35,000.

Carey, who had canceled the first several shows of her annual Christmas tour last year due to what she said on social media was an upper respiratory infection, is scheduled to play 11 dates in Australia and Asia from Oct. 7 to Nov. 6.

The singer revealed on April 11 that she is being treated for a bipolar disorder diagnosed in 2001, keeping the condition secret for fear of it stigmatizing her. “Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me,” Carey told People magazine, adding, “I’m actually taking medication that seems to be pretty good. It’s not making me feel too tired or sluggish or anything like that. Finding the proper balance is what is most important.”