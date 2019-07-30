Mariah Carey graciously congratulated Lil Nas X on breaking her record for longest-running No. 1 single this week, as his “Old Town Road” racked up a 17th week atop Billboard’s Hot 100.

“Sending love & congrats to @LilNasX on breaking one of the longest running records in music history!” the Greenlawn native tweeted. “We've been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life!”

Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” had held the record since 1996, when the ballad’s 16-week run at No. 1 finally ended. For years, it was an achievement that seemed unreachable, though in 2017, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber tied it with “Despacito.”

“One Sweet Day will always hold a special place in my heart and I want to thank anyone who's ever told me how this song has affected them and their loved ones,” Carey tweeted.

Of course, Carey still holds plenty of other impressive records. With 18 No. 1 singles, she is the solo artist who has topped the charts the most and her 79 weeks at No. 1 ties her with Elvis Presley for the most time spent as the chart leader.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.