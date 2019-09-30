Mariah Carey bringing holiday show to the Garden

While pop star Mariah Carey is not repeating her traditional Beacon Theatre holiday concerts this year, the celebrated singer will include Madison Square Garden in a mini-tour for the season.

"Celebrate the holidays with me on my All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour," the Greenlawn-born and Huntington-raised Carey, 50, announced on social media Monday, adding that presales start Tuesday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Her show at the Garden is set for Dec. 15.

In addition to performing five Christmas-themed shows Nov. 22-30 at her Colosseum at Caesars Palace residency in Las Vegas, the Grammy winner has scheduled five dates on the East Coast. Sponsored by the Hallmark Channel, the "Mariah Carey — All I Want for Christmas" tour will play the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on Dec. 7; the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Dec. 9; the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Dec. 12; the Boch Center in Boston on Dec. 13; and finish at the Garden.

Carey had performed a Christmastime concert series at Manhattan's Beacon Theatre from 2014 to 2017.

Last week, she announced a 25th anniversary, expanded two-disc reissue of her 1994 holiday album "Merry Christmas," featuring the enduring song "All I Want for Christmas Is You." The reissue will also include a new disc of previously unreleased live tracks from her 1994 concert at Manhattan's Cathedral of St. John the Divine. These include "All I Want for Christmas Is You," "Silent Night," "Joy to the World," "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing / Gloria (In Excelsis Deo)," "Jesus Born on This Day" and "Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town."

