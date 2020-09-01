Devo frontman and Emmy-nominated composer Mark Mothersbaugh is recovering from a newly revealed bout of COVID-19 that hospitalized him for a month and nearly killed him.

The 70-year-old musician told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published Monday that despite taking precautions and largely remaining homebound during the pandemic, he went into his production company's office in late May. There, in close proximity to people he did not know, he was exposed to the virus, and days later reached a 103-degree fever. At the insistence of his wife, Anita Greenspan, and a nurse she called in, Patricia Lineweaver, whom Greenspan credits with saving his life, Mothersbaugh was rushed to Cedars-Sinai hospital.

He was there roughly a month, including 10 days on a ventilator, during which he hallucinated "that I had been hit by a brick by somebody … I felt blood from being hit. I was handcuffed to a parking deck downtown. I had this whole elaborate story of how these kids sold me to an ambulance company that then got some sort of a payment for delivering COVID patients to their ICUs. I totally believed it." Other hallucinations followed, and he reached a point "where I just felt exhausted. Like, 'I could just float down this river right now, and it would be really peaceful. It wouldn't be a freakout. It wouldn't be something I'd be scared of. I could really just do that.' I really thought about it."

Video calls from his wife and two teenage daughters pulled him back to reality, he said. "[S]he and the kids were on my phone, saying, 'You're getting out of there soon. Get off of that machine.' I don't know if everybody is lucky enough to have somebody do that for them."

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.