So many singles, so little time. Here are three songs to stream right away:

Mark Ronson keeps up his string of great collaborations with strong female artists on his ambitious new single “Late Night Feelings” (RCA) with Lykke Li. The sweet dance number builds into a full-blown disco jam, with Li cooing the chorus, then screeches to a sudden stop, before picking up the groove again. Sure, it may not be as flashy as “Uptown Funk,” but “Late Night Feelings” conjures up a stylish new vibe to build his upcoming album of the same name around.

Anderson .Paak teams up with the great Smokey Robinson for his new single “Make It Better” (Aftermath) to bridge generations of soul music while keeping both styles intact. The result is as smooth as Smokey’s “Being With You,” with enough edge to maintain .Paak’s rep of pushing the alt-R&B envelope. “Make some new memories,” Robinson advises at the end. “Make It Better” should definitely help.

Keith Urban’s version of Foy Vance’s “Burden” (Hit Red/Capitol Nashville) is unexpected on many levels. Urban doesn’t often cover already-released songs from other artists, but Vance’s emotional ballad suits the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year well. He even waits until the end before he lets loose with a wailing guitar solo, punctuating the poignant moment with some power.