So many singles, so little time. Here are three songs to stream right away:

Mark Ronson conjures a simpler, innocent time on his new single with Camila Cabello “Find U Again” (Columbia), with its 1980s-inspired synths and laid-back groove. However, Cabello brings the Carly Rae Jepsen-esque drama as she says in electronically enhanced whispers, “This crush is kind of crushing me.” While it will fit nicely next to the more upbeat offerings from Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber or Shawn Mendes, there is still some edge in her lament, “It’s too late. I know I’ll never find you again.”

How durable is the Spice Girls’ smash “Wannabe”? Well, 23 years later, there are now two radically different covers competing for attention. Herve Pagez drafts Diplo and Charli XCX to re-imagine it as a Latin-tinged, acoustic guitar-driven dance number for “Spicy” (Mad Decent). And they somehow make it work even though they cut the classic chorus. On the other hand, Why Mona, including “Hamilton” star Joanna Jones, slow the song down to almost half-speed for their oddly soulful take on “Wannabe” (Ultra). The result has become a smash on TikTok, spawning an odd dance move and, zig-a-zig-uh, plenty of comments wondering who the Spice Girls are.