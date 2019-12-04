Maroon 5 sets Citi Field show
Maroon 5, whose roots trace partly to a semester that frontman Adam Levine and guitarist Jesse Carmichael spent at Five Towns College in Dix Hills, will play Citi Field in Flushing on the band's 2020 North American tour.
Scheduled for Thursday, June 25, the concert also features Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Leon Bridges and fellow Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor ("All About That Bass"), promoter Live Nation announced Wednesday.
The 41-date tour opens May 30 in Chula Vista, California, outside San Diego, and concludes Sept. 17 in Tampa, Florida. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 through livenation.com
Three-time Grammy-winners Maroon 5 recently released "Memories," the first single since last year's No. 1 hit "Girls Like You" (featuring rapper Cardi B). "Makes Me Wonder," "One More Night" and "Moves Like Jagger" (featuring Christina Aguilera) have also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The band released its seventh album, "Red Pill Blues" in 2017.
Maroon 5 played the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February to largely disappointing reviews. "We thank our fans for making our dreams possible. And we thank our critics for always pushing us to do better," Levine wrote on Instagram afterward.
Exclusive subscription offer
Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.
Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.